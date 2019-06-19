POLK COUNTY – A refrigerated tractor trailer full of meat, produce, dry goods and bread will be parked in front of Video Latino, at 1719 East Hinson Avenue, for the Feed the Ridge event June 22, between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
While supplies last, residents who struggle financially need only provide their zip code and the number of children in their household to receive items from the truck. This year the annual event is sponsored by Feeding Tampa Bay, NorthRidge Church, Rooted Outreach Ministries and The WAY Center.
“In five years we have held nine food drive events with a total of 56,411 pounds of food and toiletries donated to local food banks,” Feed the Ridge founder and coordinator Heather Reuter said. “In 2018 we added the mobile food pantry format and have hosted two pantries serving a total of 474 households accounting for 1,983 individuals of which 923 were children.”
Feed the Ridge was started by Reuter and the congregation at NorthRidge Church in Haines City in 2014. It began as a food drive at area Publix supermarkets.
"We wanted to find a way to meet this need in our community and thus Feed the Ridge was born,” Reuter said.
Since then the ministry has grown to include other congregations. Winter Haven Christian Church joined in to support The Mission in Winter Haven. Last October, 7,337 pounds of food and toiletries were donated to The Mission.
For more information about Feed the Ridge, check out www.Facebook.com/FeedTheRidge.
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
