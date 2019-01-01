LAKE WALES – A lawsuit resulting from a public records request regarding Lake Wales Municipal Airport could end up costing the city tens of thousands of dollars.
And the meter is still running.
Commissioner Robin Gibson expressed concern at a regularly scheduled meeting in December that he and the rest of the commission knew nothing about the suit until he read about it in meeting minutes. The matter first came to the commission's attention at the end of November, when commissioner Curtis Gibson brought the matter up after learning about it when attending an airport authority meeting.
“The commission that is being served needs to be informed about litigation,” Robin Gibson said. “In this case, the city attorney does not represent the city manager, he represents this board. We are the clients. If I remember right, this is the second time in a few years we've had a flap over the public records law. We're ultimately responsible to the public. It was a surprise to me.”
City attorney Chuck Galloway said the suit so far is costing taxpayers between $20,000 and $40,000. Since the city lost the case, it is also responsible for paying the legal fees of the party that brought the suit.
The city, however, is still trying to negotiate a settlement in the case, meaning more legal fees are being incurred. City manager Ken Fields said the matter was not about the records themselves, but the costs involved in collecting the information.
“The issue involved is not the access to the records, it’s the cost of complying with the request. We're in settlement discussion on that matter,” he said. “In my five years here, this is the first litigation that has come up.”
Galloway said, however, there was more than just the fee question in play.
“There's been a ruling,” Galloway said. “There's more to it than just the attorney's fees question. We're looking at, for lack of a better term, the settlement related to the airport and one of its tenants.”
Fields said he would call for a special “shade” session in January. Under the state's Sunshine meeting laws, boards are allowed to meet in private in certain situations, with one to discuss pending or ongoing litigation.
Several years ago, the State Attorney's Office in Bartow launched an investigation into the city's handling of public records request, and issued a scathing report regarding how it performed, but did not impose any sanctions.
City officials have since indicated they revamped the process regarding how public information requests are handled.
“The public's access to public information is really critical, and ultimately the buck stops with us,” Robin Gibson added.
