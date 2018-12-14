The Florida High School Athletic Association released its updated classifications and districts for football Friday morning, with implications for programs throughout Winter Haven, Bartow, Lake Wales and other surrounding areas.
The updated assignments will take effect for the 2019 season.
Unlike in the past, when programs could appeal their district assignment, the FHSAA is not accepting appeals for this two-year cycle.
Per a release: “After traveling the state this past year, the consensus the FHSAA heard from its athletic directors and coaches was that they wanted an equal number of teams by classification, an even number of teams in each district and region and no three-team districts. Moving schools would go against that sentiment and would create uneven classifications, regions or districts. ... To maintain the wishes of our constituents, the FHSAA will not be accepting appeals.”
For more information on the newly released districts and regions, or to reference past assignments, visit FHSAA.org.
Listed below are the new districts (and, in the case of programs in Classes 1A-4A, the new regions) for schools in Polk County that compete in the FHSAA State Series.
Class 8A, District 8
Riverview (Riverview), Riverview (Sarasota), Haines City, Ridge Community, Newsome, Lennard
Class 7A, District 6
Liberty, Poinciana, Bartow, George Jenkins, Winter Haven
Class 7A, District 7
Kathleen, Lakeland, Strawberry Crest, Bloomingdale, Plant City, Durant
Class 6A, District 9
Auburndale, Gateway, Bayside, Lake Gibson, Heritage
Class 5A, District 10
Mulberry, Lake Region, Lake Wales, Hardee, Sebring
Class 4A, Region 3
Tampa Catholic, Somerset Canyons, Lake Placid, Clewiston, North River, Lakewood, Glades Central, Avon Park, Lemon Bay, Tenoroc
Class 3A, Region 2
Holy Trinity, Lakeland Christian, Father Lopez, First Academy, Cornerstone Charter, Trinity Prep, Melbourne Central Catholic, Taylor, Discovery, Frostproof
Class 2A, Region 2
Kingdom Prep, Halifax, Merritt Island Christian, St. John Lutheran, Trinity Christian (Deltona), Victory Christian, St. Francis, Orangewood Christian, Foundation Academy, Oak Hall
Class 1A, Region 4
Hawthorne, Bronson, Trenton, Fort Meade, Chiefland, Wildwood, Pahokee, Williston, Crescent City, Newberry
