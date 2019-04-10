GAINESVILLE – The 2019, 2020 and 2021 Florida High School Football State Championships will take place at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee (Classes 1A3A) and Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach (Classes 4A-8A), the Florida High School Athletic Association announced April 5.
“After listening to feedback from our membership, we felt having two locations stretched out over two weeks made the most sense,” FHSAA Executive Director George Tomyn said. “This new schedule gives families and fans the most flexibility when it comes to supporting their student-athletes and we are thrilled both Visit Tallahassee and DME Marketing made this possible.”
Previously, the championships have been in Orlando at what is now known as Camping World Stadium (formerly the Citrus Bowl).
Daytona Stadium has a capacity of 10,000 and has hosted the championships six times previously (198990, 1993-96), while Gene Cox Stadium, with a capacity of 6,500, played host to the 1986 Class 3A State Championship Game between Tallahassee Godby and Clewiston.
The last time multiple venues hosted the event was in 2005, when Dolphin Stadium in Miami featured Classes 3A-6A and FIU Community Stadium in Miami held Classes 1A-2A.
Both venues recently underwent significant renovations.
Daytona’s $20 million renovation included new field turf, remodeled locker rooms, an open-air VIP club, VIP space with theater seating and a completely redesigned expansive concourse area.
Gene Cox Stadium underwent an $800,000 renovation featuring installations of completely new field turf and a pair of HD video boards.
For more information, visit FHSAA.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.