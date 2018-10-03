LAKE WALES – City Manager Ken Fields says the new Lake Wales budget which went into effect this week is a big step forward.
“These are really major quality of life improvements that will really put the city on the map and we're doing it in a fiscally responsible manner. The funding is there for these,” he noted. “It's going to be a very busy year. I think you've seen across the whole city a general upgrade of our facilities, a general upgrade of interest in the city.”
Among the items he listed including purchasing the YMCA on Burns Avenue, a stepped-up road paving schedule, stormwater improvement projects thanks to a new stormwater fee, utility upgrades including the completion of a massive project in the C Street area, and additional recreational opportunities.
City Finance Director Dorothy Ecklund noted that about one-third of the budget is going towards capital improvement projects. The total spending plan is $55.1 million and $17 million is targeted for improvements across the board. At present, more than $18 million is being eyed for the 2019-2020 spending plan for capital investment, she added.
“Just about every department has a major program going on, whether it's due to the growth, whether it's due to delayed maintenance or it's just finally coming to fruition, things that have been worked on for the last few years,” Ecklund noted.
She also indicated that by the end of the next fiscal year, the city should have a fully funded reserve for the first time in many years.
