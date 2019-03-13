WINTER HAVEN – Annually, the United States Environmental Protection Agency hosts “Fix A Leak Week” in an attempt to encourage Americans to conserve water. Local utility staff members from all around Polk County are also participating.
The amount of people moving to Polk County each year is so high that experts believe there will not be enough water to keep pace in the coming decades. To combat that problem, engineers are currently recommending local politicians spend nearly a billion dollars building two desalination plants, using wells to get salt water far under the ground of Polk County.
Some locals suggest that would not be needed if residents used less potable water for irrigating lawns and if residents fixed home leaks or replaced old, thirsty plumbing fixtures.
Half of all potable water used gets sprayed on lawns, and according to the EPA, 10 percent of all homes have a substantial water leak that can easily be repaired. A leaky faucet dripping at the rate of one drip per second can waste more than 3,000 gallons of water per year. Combined nationwide, that accounts for a trillion gallons of wasted water per year. The amount of potable, treated water used for irrigation is an exponentially higher amount.
There is currently a healthy amount of grant money available to fix home leaks, replace old plumbing fixtures, make home and business irrigation systems more effective and — for those who really want to save — replace thirsty landscaping with plants that require little irrigation.
“We are excited to be a part of Fix A Leak Week,” Winter Haven Water Conservation Specialist Keeli Carlton said.
Carlton is working with Winter Haven area students to help train them how to help their parents identify home leaks. The city is also taking part in two upcoming lectures on water, one on proper irrigation at the Rotary Park Clubhouse March 20 and a second on managing stormwater runoff April 17 at the Winter Haven Public Library.
For more information about those meetings, Carlton can be reached by phone at (863) 298-5495. If you are interested in learning more about water conservation grants, check out www.prwcwater.org/conservation. Click on the “Apply Now” button there for contact information appropriate for where you live. Each county municipality and unincorporated areas of the county has grant money available.
Also at that county website, at the top is a drop down tab titled homeowners. Click on that for a bountiful list of other ways you can help conserve water
