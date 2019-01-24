WINTER HAVEN – The Winter Haven Community Redevelopment Agency’s Florence Villa Advisory Committee met Jan. 14 to discuss how to spend around $50,000 of money that has yet to be allocated.
City staff suggested the money be spent on building sidewalks on Sears Avenue NE and Avenue P NE, but the committee voted to table this decision until after the members could tour the area first.
Committee member Joe Bogdahn suggested the money may be better spent on something that would encourage economic development, such as micro loans.
The committee voted to recommend the Florence Villa CRA board approve a business facade grant application it put together with help from city staff. If approved by the CRA board, business owners in the Florence Villa neighborhood could apply for a grant that could pay up to $5,000 to update business facades.
The terms of multiple committee members have expired and there is one vacant seat. City staff say any Winter Haven residents who would like to apply to get on the committee are welcome to apply and can contact the city for more details.
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@scmginc.com.
