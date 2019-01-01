POLK COUNTY – Six months after a water authority representing Polk County filed an injunction against a water authority representing Charlotte, Desoto, Sarasota and Manatee counties, a settlement was recently reached. Polk County officials have been relatively silent about the injunction until last week.
In May 2018, Polk officials voted to file the injunction to stop officials near the coast from pulling more water out of the Peace River for human use, alleging that if they drew more water from the river it would prevent officials in Polk from doing something similar in the future.
Around the time the injunction was filed, the Polk Regional Water Cooperative board also voted to apply for a permit to build a Polk County water reservoir similar to ones near the coast.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District board and staff (or SWFWMD), responsible for issuing water use permits in all of these counties, were not party to the injunction but were interested observers. They, along with the board and staff representing the Polk Regional Water Cooperative (or PRWC) and the board and staff representing Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority (or PRMRWSA), all agreed to answer a few questions on the record, now that a settlement has been reached.
On the subject of whether an injunction was necessary, SWFWMD Public Information Officer Susanna Martinez Tarokh said that was impossible to answer, because not enough specific information is known about how Polk leaders want to use Peace River as a water supply for the future. Tarokh said in order to approve such a water use permit, Polk leaders must first demonstrate how that effort would not harm the environment.
“Since the PRWC's permit applications do not currently contain enough information to demonstrate compliance with this requirement, the District cannot approve the permit applications regardless of the litigation or the PRMRWSA's proposed use,” Tarokh said.
The public does not know much more about this plan than SWFWMD staff because nobody on the PRWC board had discussed this Upper Peace River reservoir plan publicly before the May 2018 injunction was filed.
The Sun asked PRWC Coordinator Gene Heath when the PRWC board was going to provide SWFWMD with more details about how they plan to use the Peace River, and why that information was not included in their May 2018 permit application.
“That will happen in due time and will require significant technical and field work which we did not have time for at the time of filing our applications,” Heath said.
The PRMRWSA permit application to draw more water off the Peace River was filed in October 2017.
The Sun also asked Heath if plans to use the Peace River as a future water supply for Polk County residents would replace plans to primarily rely on buildin infrastructure to attain water out of the Lower Floridan Aquifer, a plan that Winter Haven utility staff and Frostproof elected officials oppose due to the high costs of using LFA salt water as a primary local water source.
Heath said the feasibility of the LFA well field near Frostproof, already permitted to suck 30 million gallons of salt water out of the LFA, is almost complete. Heath said the only thing they do not yet know about this feasibility is whether sucking water out of the LFA will continue to lower area lakes, springs and rivers. Heath said the feasibility of the proposed LFA well site near Lakeland has many other unanswered questions. The PRWC board has not given up on the Lakeland site yet as testing is scheduled to continue, Heath said.
Heath said the PRWC board is aware that SWFWMD needs more information and that the PRWC board did not want to provide that until after litigation was settled.
“There is no point in responding to District information requests until the Authority permit is amended by the District, as is part of the settlement agreement,” Heath said.
Many other Florida counties have staff who have been working toward making sure enough water is available in the future for years. Peace River reservoirs near the coast have been pulling water from the river before it reaches the Gulf of Mexico for years. The City of Tampa and Hillsborough County staff have invested millions of dollars in recycling treated wastewater. In Miami and the Florida Keys, where there are no rivers and all wells can only get salt water, there are already LFA wells in place.
“The thing about litigation is that it creates ill-will, and doesn't produce any water,” said Sarasota County Commissioner Alan Maio. “We plan far ahead and we invest to ensure that our region has water security. We will always do that. Settling this matter underscores our commitment to investing public dollars in what matters: delivering quality water when we need it now and in the future.”
