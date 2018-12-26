POLK COUNTY – Over the past couple of weeks, multiple media outlets have reported that 30,000 tons of sludge from Fort Myers are being transported to Polk County for disposal.
During public comments at the county commission meeting Dec. 18, Lake Wales resident Glen Martin raised some concerns about this news.
“I don’t know why we have to take toxic waste from other communities,” Martin said. “Why should we be the sewer for the state of Florida?”
Polk County Manager Jim Freeman said that the county has zero regulatory capacity to stop the private transaction, that no county permits are required for the transaction and that state regulators are ensuring the process is safe and legal.
Freeman further stated the sludge was non-hazardous and non-toxic according to state regulators who will speak to the public at the county commission meeting Jan. 8.
According to Freeman, back in the 1960s, a Fort Myers water treatment plant dumped sludge in the ground that was made public recently.
Sludge disposal is common practice. This sludge will be processed by Clark Environmental, a company in Mulberry, before being dumped in the Cedar Trails Landfill in Bartow over the next few months. Sludge from the City of Winter Haven is dumped there regularly.
Several media reports have described the sludge bound for Polk as having above-average levels of arsenic. According to a Dec. 20 article from the News-Press, a newspaper based out of Fort Myers, “The sludge has shown higher than safe levels of arsenic over the years, but it's unclear if the arsenic has been deposited by outside factors or if it’s part of the sludge.”
Officials say the sludge will be non-toxic once treated.
According to the News-Press, “Fort Myers will still be responsible for onsite and offsite testing to ‘ensure complete remediation’ and determine where the arsenic is coming from.”
