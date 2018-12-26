For most of my adult life, I have been an Episcopalian, and if we Anglicans are justifiably famous for one thing, it is for our commitment to our traditions.When in doubt — a condition for which Anglicans are not particularly well known — we will do things the way we’ve always done them.
So why does Bartow burn its discarded Christmas trees on New Year's Eve? Because we've been doing it since 1936, that's why!
My Dad had a well-earned reputation for the gift of gab, and some folks say I inherited a little of it. It is a talent that earns you an occasional invitation to be a master of ceremonies. An MC at an event is sort of like a corpse at an Irish wake: everybody knows you have to have one, but they hope he won’t talk too long.
Incidentally, it's called “the gift” of gab, because for most of us, it doesn’t pay anything. It gives new meaning to the term “free speech.” But for us gabbors, just having an audience of appreciative gabbees is reward enough.
One such occasion is to be the MC Monday night at Bartow’s annual Christmas tree burning. Dad was MC for several decades, and I think it was 22 years ago that he asked me to fill in for him when he developed a cold on New Year’s Eve.
A year later he suggested that I take over the job. Somehow, I was not surprised. That makes me a recent arrival to the event, given that Eda Marchman is in her 43nd year as chairman, give or take a year.
Bartow has been burning its discarded Christmas trees on or near New Year’s Eve since 1936, with occasional interruptions for World War II, bad weather and — once or twice — a tree chipping.
Nye Jordan, who was about three years older than baseball, began the tradition, asserting that it was bad luck to have a Christmas tree in the house on New Year’s Day. In the days before the invention of tree stands that held water, Christmas trees were drier than a prairie dog’s paws in the desert in July, and represented a real fire hazard. Bad luck indeed.
The height of Bartow’s pile of discarded trees has diminished over the years, given the increasing popularity of artificial trees. But the event is still popular enough to draw a pretty good crowd to the south end of Mary Holland Park at 6:30 p.m. every New Year’s Eve.
Regular attendees may have about memorized my spiel by now, since it changes little from year to year. History is like that, unless you are into the “political correctness” movement and believe that history should be rewritten periodically.
For instance, I tell why the event was staged in its original location for only one year; why the event was suspended during World War II; and the marvelous idea I had for a special tree burning when the calendar rolled over to the year 2000. Unfortunately, I was the only one who recognized what a fantastic idea it was.
But the history of our tree burning is much longer than this column, and you are invited to come hear it recounted yet again on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Lawn chairs, mosquito repellant, and a willingness to chuckle at old anecdotes are encouraged.
See you there?
—
(S. L. Frisbie is retired. He refers to the bonfire as consuming "discarded trees," not "live trees," on the theory that the moment a Christmas tree is cut down, it becomes a "dead tree." He can be annoyingly literal about stuff like that.)
