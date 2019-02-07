When a call comes in to our house phone (rather than one of our cell phones), odds are it is a junk call or a scam.
When my caller-ID shows a number I do not recognize, I usually say nothing for a couple of seconds to see if there is a real caller, or if it is just a recorded message.
I followed this protocol a few days ago, pushing the answer button on our cordless phone but saying nothing.
After a couple of seconds delay, the caller gave me a cheerful “Hello.”
“Hello,” I responded.
“Hi, Grampa!” came the response, a voice that I would describe as a young adult trying to sound like a teenager.
I have six grandchildren, all of whom mean more to me than life itself. None of them addresses me as Grampa.
“Who is this?” I asked.
“It’s your grandson, Grampa,” the caller replied.
“What is your name?”
“It’s me, Napoleon.” Actually, he didn’t say Napoleon. He used a far more common male name. It was nowhere close to the name of any of my grandsons.
I hung up.
I’m pretty sure this was the same “grandson” who called me several weeks ago — these guys don’t give up easily.
A half-century as a police reporter helped me develop a healthy ability to recognize most scams.
One of the most reprehensible scams is one in which a caller represents himself or herself as a grandchild in a bind who needs a substantial sum of cash wired to him immediately, in order to get out of a jam with the constabulary.
As a newly-minted 78-year-old, I am still sufficiently in possession of of my faculties to recognize this as a scam.
I also refused to respond last year to an email represented as being from a friend traveling in Europe, who said he had been robbed and needed me to wire him money to book a flight home. It was another familiar scam.
So why do I bother to write about these scams? Because some chronologically-gifted citizens with hearts of gold respond to them often enough to keep the scammers busy and profitable. And their money is seldom recovered.
So what to do?
I encourage my fellow senior citizens to beware of these scams, and to establish a relationship with an adult son or daughter or other younger adult friend — pastor, banker, lawyer, neighbor — whom you can call for guidance if you receive such an appeal.
Or call 9-1-1.
And if you are a younger adult with a parent or other older friend whom you believe could fall victim to this kind of scam, go to them and urge them to contact you if they receive such a call.
Nobody appointed me to be spokesman for my generation, but if you see yourself on either side of the generational divide I have alluded to, take action.
If your initiative is unappreciated, blame it on me.
Tell ’em a suspicious old Grampa put you up to it.
—
(S. L. Frisbie is retired. The older he gets, the more offers of help he receives and the fewer he declines. It is one of the limited number of advantages to aging.)
