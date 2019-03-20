On Saturday, March 23, a fundraiser will be held from 1-8 p.m. at Tanner’s Lakeside in Winter Haven. Proceeds will go toward Freedom Church Pastor Bobby Williams’ efforts to provide aid to those impacted by the devastating tornadoes that ripped through central Alabama earlier this month.
Williams, who has already been up to Alabama once, will be bringing canned goods, water and Gatorade, among other items, and helping in efforts to rebuild.
The festivities at Tanner’s will include a barbecue, live music performed by a handful of popular local bands and kids activities such as face-painting and a water slide.
Those attending are encouraged to bring canned food or clothes to donate, also. Melanie Brown, one of the event’s organizers, described it as “Our community pulling together to help another community in need.”
