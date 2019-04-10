WINTER HAVEN – Over the last few months, city staff and members of the Garden Club of Winter Haven partnered to give the Winter Haven Library entrance more “curb appeal.”
The fountain at the library’s southwest entrance was repaired, various types of flowers were planted and a path of hand decorated stones was built into the garden.
Club members, city commissioners, city staff and supporters gathered at the library April 2 for a ribbon cutting.
Members of the Garden Club of Winter Haven said they were inspired by the Bok Tower Children’s Garden, which has a similar garden path.
City staff present expressed approval at the finished product. “Talk about curb appeal — I’m really happy we have done this,” Winter Haven Mayor Pro Tem Nat Birdsong said.
Each of the 31 stones built into the path weighed around 80 pounds, but that did not stop the ladies in the garden club from getting the volunteer work done.
“The most beautiful things in the community are made possible by our people,” Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce President Katie Worthington said.
