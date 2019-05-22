As I wrote last week, my family moved to Winter Haven in September of 1960.

The northwestern Ohio farm town I came from boasted less than 800 residents. Inwood, as a neighborhood, and Winter Haven, as a community, were “the big city” by comparison.

As I finished the sixth grade, the neighborhood adventures were many. Within bike-riding distance was the brand-new Westwood Junior High School, where early physical education classes amounted to walking shoulder to shoulder clearing the athletic area of palmetto stumps and other debris. It only took an hour to get completely filthy.

To the current enrollment — you’re welcome!

And while I have fond memories of many of the Westwood teachers, a favorite was English teacher Hazel Miller. She admitted to loving “Mad Magazine,” earning her cult status immediately.

Down the street, the Allor boys raised pigeons, as did neighbor friends Frankie and Johnny Carson. We sometimes camped out near a friends home and when the “mosquito truck” would come by spewing a cloud of white spray, we ran behind it for fun! That cloud contained something like kerosene -- it may not have been our best decision.

Just down 28th Street to Havendale you’d find the “Jump n’ Jimmy” trampoline center (short-lived due to lawsuits, I’m sure) and the nearby “Dog and Suds” drive-in (now Dino’s). Many Biltmore Shores kids remember stopping for 5 cent root beer on the way home from school. Several streets to the west was the Havendale Lanes bowling alley, and later LaCarousel Roller Rink.

A block from my home lived a teenager several years older than me. Richard Carr became an amazing friend. A tall, lanky boy he taught me to swim and to water ski in Lake Cannon.

Though Richard was known to approach my mother outside and ask her to guess what was under his shirt -- and then produce a snake, much to her dismay — my parents trusted him to look after me.

He introduced me to Boy Scout Troop 559. I loved scouting and I had three amazing Scout Masters in George Hardy, Gene Murrell and Don Primm. Richard and I also would canoe on the lakes. I remember one excursion we paddled to the canal between Lake Mirror and Lake Spring. At the time, none of the homes had been built behind Northgate.

The Perrin Thompson citrus groves were still in place and an old map of their property marked the south side of that canal as “The Jungle.” Amazingly we camped there by the shore of the canal (there was no wall at the time) and you had no idea that a thriving shopping center was a stone’s throw away.

Across Lake Spring from our campsite was a large neon sign with blinking arrow pointing to the Landmark Motor Lodge, then located where Spring Lake Shopping Center is today. The sign rested atop an old boat house and, the last time I looked, the cement pilings are still there along the shore.

When Richard went off to high school I didn’t see as much of him. His stepfather, Henry Zibelin, opened Winter Haven’s first Honda dealership on the southwest corner of Avenue G and 26th Street, NW. Henry sold a gazillion Honda 50s and larger. Before I left Westwood, I owned Richard’s red hand-me-down Honda 50.

These are just a few of the escapades I can record without fear of legal action. I suppose I could write more but if you didn’t grow up there, it might be a bit boring.

We made our own “excitement” in what I remember as a simpler time.