The year was 1928 and M. F. Hetherington was the retired publisher of the Lakeland Evening Telegram. It was this year that he published “The History of Polk County” — a 379-page compilation of early Polk history and biographical information of some of the county’s leading citizens.

The following are interesting notes gleaned from the book.

Polk’s growth was slow. Following the close of the Civil War in 1865, a 120-acre tract of land was donated and Bartow was born. While the book does not quote the Federal census numbers for Polk in 1870, it does note that the State census of 1875 showed a minuscule increase of 12 residents.

However, the 1880s brought rumors of a railroad to be built into the county, bringing new residents and much anticipation. The village we know as Winter Haven would not be platted until 1883 and Lakeland would not incorporate until 1885. Virtually all of Winter Haven’s early development is attributable to the railroad.

The book notes, “Many people were proving up land claims in 1881. It was possible to secure 160 acres of choice land by paying the government entry fees which, at the time, totaled $14. Land was selling near Bartow for $50 an acre and some paid $25 an acre for land suitable for growing citrus. There were also complaints that some land was priced too high, discouraging settlement.”

In 1881, the county had a population of little more than 3,000 people (for context, it is 708,000 as of July 2018). Assessment rolls listed 33,000 head of cattle, 355 horses and 900 sheep. The 1881 assessed value of all property was $368,668 (2018 Tax Year was $44.8 Billion).

Taxes were not popular then as now. The rate was county 90 cents and state 80 cents for a rate of $1.70 per $100. There were those dodging taxes, as well, with one man reporting 1,500 head of cattle and a man who worked for him noting he branded 1,500 calves during the same year.

The book also notes how far our area has come since “the” barber of Tampa took his life (in 1881) and Tampa newspapers advertised for a barber for the village! Roads were virtually impassable and there were no good bridges. A ferry operated over the Peace River at Fort Meade.

Once again, the book noted, “In answer to a statement from some northern source that Florida people were weak and anemic, Hon. J. Wes Bryant, P. O. Keen and James Hancock, each of whom weighed more than 200 pounds, were cited as examples of the robust character of native Floridians, or long-time residents.

(And today, we’re more robust than ever!)

This information was taken from “The History of Polk County” by M. F. Hetherington, published in 1928.

