Each week, I write about Winter Haven memories. Some have been recorded by others in newspapers, brochures and pamphlets. Sometimes I share my memories.

Now, I’m asking you to share yours.

Take a few minutes to ponder the following questions. If one in particular jogs your memory, share that with me in an email to bobgernert@gmail.com.

Answer one or answer them all. I’ll share your memories in a future Chinaberry column.

- If you grew up here in Winter Haven, what is your favorite childhood memory?

- If you attended Winter Haven schools, name a favorite teacher and the grade(s) they were your teacher.

- When you were a child, what was your family’s favorite restaurant?

- What was your favorite local hangout as a teen?

- What Winter Haven business that no longer exists do you miss most?

- If you could go back in time to one particular day in Winter Haven history, what day would that be?

- What was your first job in Winter Haven? What year did you start?

- Besides your home, where do you most enjoy spending time within the city.

- What Winter Haven fact/rumor would you like to know more about?

- If your parents/grandparents/ancestors shared a particular memory of the city, please share.

- What one thing about Winter Haven do you wish more people knew?

- What one thing makes Winter Haven special?

- If you have a thought or memory I haven’t asked about, please share if you like.

