It’s been less than a month since new Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in, but already the governor is traversing the state as part of a listening tour.
That tour included a stop in Polk County last week, as DeSantis visited nearby Auburndale Jan. 23 to tour the $42 million SunTrax complex under construction within the city. Earlier that day, the governor had been in Miami.
In addition to being looped in on the progress of the 475-acre autonomous-vehicle test site, DeSantis took time to chat with local leaders about transportation and congestion issues that are becoming and increasing issue in Polk.
Among those who spoke with DeSantis was Auburndale Mayor Tim Pospichal. Afterward, Pospichal remarked that he was impressed by the governor’s interest in the SunTrax project and in solving transportation issues in Polk.
“What I thought was the coolest thing of all is (DeSantis has) been in office three weeks and here he was in Polk County,” Pospichal said. “He struck me as having a genuine interest in wanting to listen.”
Transportation infrastructure was the theme for the governor’s stop in Miami earlier in the day, also, and at day’s end his office released a statement outlining that the issue will be a priority for his administration going forward.
“Infrastructure is critical to ensuring the continued growth of our economy and the safety of Floridians,” DeSantis said. “Our administration is committed to enhancing safety for our motorists, relieving congestion throughout our roadways and a strong embrace of technology and innovation to meet our infrastructure needs.”
Along those lines, the SunTrax facility is very much in line with the type of innovation the governor is hoping to see happen in Florida. When finished, SunTrax will include a 2.25-mile oval track and the necessary infrastructure to test and simulate how autonomous-vehicles will respond to circumstances such as rain, unexpected obstacles, tunnels and more.
Buoyed by its proximity and partnership with Florida Polytechnic University, SunTrax has the potential to be a game-changer for tech landscape in Auburndale and surrounding areas throughout Polk.
“It put Polk County on the forefront to become a technology corridor and bring in the higher paying jobs,” Pospichal said.
—
Contact Steven Ryzewski at sryzewski@scmginc.com.
(0) comments
