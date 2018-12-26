With sincere gratitude, I would like to take this time to thank every citizen for their time, support and assistance in the 2018 Election Year.
It was incredibly amazing to receive 17,000 plus signatures to be on the 2018 Midterm Election Ballot. Thank you for your consideration in the election.
Knocking on 15,000 plus doors was not easy, however, I’m thankful for every opportunity that was produced from a fantastic team of go-getters. This definitely was a team effort that required dedication, commitment, and bravery. Each team member is tremendously appreciated.
I do not care which political party you are affiliated with, my gratitude extends across party lines. I thank you very much for your votes and consideration.
I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. I’m looking forward to continuing my service in the community.
—
Dr. Shandale Terrell
Lakeland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.