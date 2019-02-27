POLK COUNTY – Those who have lived in Polk County for awhile may remember the sinkholes that, in 1994 and 2016, opened up under a phosphogypsum stack — or gyp stack — in Mulberry, twice dumping hundreds of millions of acidic wastewater in the Floridan Aquifer. Gyp stacks are 300-foot piles of slightly radioactive phosphate mining waste topped with acidic wastewater from mining. The sinkholes occurred under gyp stacks owned by The Mosaic Company, a Fortune 500 company based in Minnesota, which is the largest domestic producer of potash and phosphate fertilizer.
Now, media reports in the New Orleans area have raised concerns at another Mosaic location.
According to NOLA.com, in late December a farmer whose sugarcane field was adjacent to the “Uncle Sam” gyp stack near New Orleans noticed a bulge on his land and notified Mosaic staff. Mosaic investigators found that a sloping wall of the “Uncle Sam” gyp stack “was moving outward at what could be a dangerous rate.”
On Jan. 10, Mosaic staff notified the Environmental Protection Agency of the lateral movement in the gyp stack — a notification required as part of a settlement agreement from 2015 with the states of Florida and Louisiana, in reference to longstanding allegations that Mosaic staff were illegally using hazardous waste at facilities in Bartow, Mulberry and multiple other Mosaic mine sites.
Asked for a response to this latest situation, a spokesperson for Mosaic sought to assure Polk residents that the situation in New Orleans is unique to that locale.
“You’re good to be asking those questions in Florida,” Callie Neslund said in an email statement. “A notable difference between Florida and Louisiana is the geology. The Louisiana (site) was built upon compacted clay. That is not the case in Florida. Our focus now is stabilizing the slope (in Louisiana). Once the slope is stabilized, we will shift our focus to determining a root cause. It is important for your readers to know that the gyp stacks in Florida are inspected daily for stability and water levels are consistently monitored and adjusted as required.”
According to government documents, Mosaic engineers noticed the pond of acidic wastewater on top of a gyp stack in 2016 lowering over the course of several days. It was not until after the pond drained that they could see a waterfall of wastewater flowing into a deep sinkhole. Inspection and monitoring is unlikely to prevent another sinkhole from opening up under one of the several gyp stacks surrounding Bartow and Mulberry, as sinkholes are most common in certain areas of Central Florida.
Neslund said that, so far, none of the wastewater at the “Uncle Sam” gyp stack has leaked into the surrounding swamps or farmland. Engineers there are emptying the pond on top of that gyp stack as a means to relieve pressure.
In other news related to Mosaic, just about all of the phosphate in Polk County is believed to have been mined. Mosaic staff are currently in a legal battle with the DeSoto County Commission over its recent decision not to zone land to be available for mining there. Mosaic staff are seeking to mine phosphate there and then process it at their Bartow and Mulberry facilities.
