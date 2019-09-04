HAINES CITY – The Haines City Economic Development Council and the City of Haines City will hold its Fourth Annual Economic Summit on Sept. 11 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Lake Eva Event Hall.
The Summit is held annually to bring together local leaders to discuss how to strengthen the area’s economy.
At the Summit, Jake Polumbo, a retired United States Air Force Major General, will speak on leadership, partnerships and economics. Polumbo is a founding partner and senior consultant of Two Blue Aces, a consulting firm that specializes in strategic reviews, business plan development and leadership/mentor training.
Joseph Keating, CenterState Bank’s Chief Investment Officer, will also speak on the fiscal outlook for the next year.
“This isn’t just for Haines City,” said Cyndi Jantomaso, Haines City Economic Development Council President. “This is for Northeast Polk County.”
Haines City continues to grow its list of commercial and industrial businesses along with hundreds of new homes under construction within the city limits.
“The Council consistently advocates for our community attracting major corporations to relocate and to expand their existing facilities in the Haines City service area, bringing in substantial capital investments and jobs,” Jantomaso said.
For example, Crown Linen, a commercial laundry company, occupies a 72,000 square-foot building in Haines City and staff are expanding the facility to support their growth.
U.S. Paverscape, a brick paver manufacturing company, purchased the Equipment Specialist Building on U.S. Highway 17-92, a gateway into Haines City’s downtown district. Their capital investment has brought life to the area and is credited with providing new manufacturing jobs.
Finally, Aldi, a retail grocery chain, began distribution in the company’s 201,227 square-foot facility.
All are invited to attend the summit. There is no registration fee and a complimentary breakfast will be served. Attendees are asked to RSVP to (863) 421-5560.
