HAINES CITY – The “Mean Green Machine” of 1973 was on the field, together again, after 46 years.
This time it wasn’t to play for a state championship — as was the case the last time they were on the field as a team — but instead to be recognized for that memorable season 46 years ago.
Members of the 1973 Haines City Hornet Varsity Football team were the first to be inducted into the school’s new Hall of Fame. The induction occurred during halftime of Haines City’s Sept. 13 home game against Riverview.
During the 1973 season, the Hornets went 13-0, outscoring opponents 370-31 during the regular season. The Hornets earned an average of 342 yards per game, totaling 4,446 yards on the season and scoring a total of 420 points.
“We wanted it (the championship) so bad,” said Steve Green, a middle linebacker for the 1973 team. “We had a great team and we had the best high school coaches I’ve ever seen.”
Wydell Scott, running back and kicker for the team, said it was different back then.
“We thought football. We slept football. We ate football,” he said. “And the stadium was packed every game.”
Players such as Scott remember every detail: the scores, the stats, what happened before and after the games and, most importantly, they remember one another.
“I’ve never seen so much happiness and joy as I saw on the field that night during the Hall of Fame ceremony,” Scott said. “Someone called me after the ceremony to ask me if I’d come down off the cloud I was on yet. And, days later, I still haven’t.”
During the halftime event, the 24 players in attendance were recognized in order of their jersey numbers, along with coach Jerry Barber. Family members represented a few of the coaches and players who have since passed away, including coach Don Herndon and coach Horace Odom.
“Other than my daughter and grandchildren being born, this is the proudest moment of my life since we won the state championship,” Green said. “It was like a reunion seeing all these guys again — many I hadn’t seen in 30 or 40 years.”
Barber was the offensive line coach and he agreed with Green about the induction.
“It wasn’t just an induction. It was a huge honor that I appreciate so much,” Barber said. “I’m always happy to see the guys and hear what they are up to – like old times.”
Lillian Barber, Barber’s wife, said that since Friday night, her husband has told everyone about the event.
A proclamation was read by Haines City Mayor Morris West and the key to the City was given to the team and coaches.
The ’73 team was also named Team of the Century by The Tampa Tribune in 2001.
