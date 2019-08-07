Haines City cemetery
Photo by Charles A. Baker III

HAINES CITY – On July 2 the City Commission of Haines City voted to authorize the city clerk to try and find families who purchased cemetery burial spaces more than 50 years ago but have not been heard from since.

If staff cannot locate the families, the burial spaces will be considered abandoned and ownership would be reverted back to the city.

A list of 185 names can be found on the city’s website. Some of the names are associated with multiple burial spaces.

“There were about 365 spaces sold sold which are currently vacant and we are just trying to find the owners or their heirs,” Haines City Clerk Linda Bourgeois said. “The goal would be to transfer the spaces to a family member, in order for them to be able to utilize the plots in the future. Any unclaimed spaces would revert back to the city’s inventory in about four months.”

Bourgeois said it is possible that the original owners passed away and heirs may not be aware that the family owned plot was never used.

Anyone related to someone named on the list can contact the city clerk’s office at (863) 421-9921, extension 5114, or email at cityclerkdepartment@hainescity.com.

Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.

