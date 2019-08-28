HAINES CITY — Haines City Tennis was recognized as the 2019 grand prize winner by Tennis Thanks the Troops for last year’s fundraising efforts to support military families.
The Haines City Parks and Recreation Department began hosting charity events to help provide scholarships to military dependents in 2017. In mid-November of 2018, the city managed to raise nearly $4,800 over two days of Tennis Thanks the Troops events.
Tennis Thanks the Troops is an affiliate program of the nonprofit, ThanksUSA.org. ThanksUSA provides college, technical and vocational school scholarships and pathways to meaningful employment for children and spouses of U.S. military personnel. According to its website, the nonprofit has awarded about 4,500 scholarships totaling $14 million since 2006.
For his efforts, Haines City’s USPTA Tennis Professional Jeff McCardle and his wife Paula will receive tickets to the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. The U.S. Open is the fourth and final annual of the International Tennis Federation’s Grand Slam tournaments.
“In the past, I have hosted various charity events like Forehands for Food, raising over $3,000 for a local food bank, but I was looking for a big event I could do annually,” McCardle said. “A couple of years ago, I received an email asking tennis pros to consider donating the proceeds from a private lesson to the charity. After reading about the great work they do, I decided that we -- the Haines City tennis family -- could do better than $50!”
Haines City Tennis offers lessons to students, private lessons for adults and leagues among other services. This year’s Tennis Thanks the Troops event in Haines City will take place on Nov. 15 for juniors and Nov. 16 for adults.
To learn more, call 863-419-3447.
“I’d like to continue to host these events every year that I’m here,” McCardle added. “My goal this year is to support education to the tune of more than $5,000!”
