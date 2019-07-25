Lottery winner - Ana Beltran

Ana Beltran poses with her oversized check after claiming a $1 million prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters.

 Photo provided by Florida Lottery

The $5 investment Ana Beltran made on a scratch-off lottery ticket sure has paid dividends.

On Thursday, July 25, the Florida Lottery announced that Beltran, a Haines City resident, had claimed a $1 million prize as result of winning the $5 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game. Beltran, 22, chose to receive her winnings in annual installments of $40,000 per year for 25 years — meaning she will be collecting the winnings into her late 40s.

According to the release from the Florida Lottery, Beltran purchased her winning ticket from J & S Food Mart at 3084 Hinson Avenue in Haines City. In addition, the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The GOLD RUSH CLASSIC launched in January and offers more than $200.5 million in prizes, including 32 top-end prizes of $1 million. According to officials, the game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97.

Per the Florida Lottery: "Scratch-Offs are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, generating more than $871 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in (Fiscal Year) 2017-18 and comprising approximately 69 percent of ticket sales."

