Haunted Jail, fun for all

BARTOW – Looking for something fun to do that is close to home, affordable, and family-friendly for Halloween season?
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office annual Haunted Jail Tour will be open Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27 from 6 p.m. through 10:30 p.m.
The cost of the tour is a $6 donation with all proceeds benefitting the United Way of Central Florida.
For the little ones who are too young to go through the haunted jail, there will be a separate room with treats and games.
“If you thought the tour was good before, just wait and see what we have come up with this year!” according to a post on the PCSO social media pages.
Visitors will be taken through several areas while being entertained with stories about the mythical “asylum” including “fictional wards” and cells within the jail according to the social media posts.
Food and drink will be on sale every night the Haunted Jail Tour is open.
