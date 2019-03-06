POLK COUNTY – Florida’s 2019 legislative session began yesterday and, between March 5 and May 3, state legislators will be turning bills into law in Tallahassee.
Some Polk County politicians and leaders are lobbying, in part, to bring an old proposal back to life.
The Heartland Parkway was first discussed in the 1990s — a toll road that would start along the Polk Parkway and travel south, all the way to the outskirts of Fort Myers. At the time, then Gov. Jeb Bush appeared to favor the idea, but when Gov. Charlie Christ was elected, journalists reported that he called the Heartland Parkway a “road to nowhere.”
Fast forward 30 years and politicians and other leaders are discussing the idea again.
Back in January, current Florida Senate President Bill Galvano started pushing for a plan to spend $75 million on three Florida toll roads, one being the Heartland Parkway.
On Feb. 5, the Polk County Commission sent a letter to Galvano in support of the project. On Feb. 25, Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr recommended that the Winter Haven City Commissioners begin lobbying state legislators representing Polk County to build the Heartland Parkway, as well. City staff and commissioners met with Rep. Melony Bell and Sen. Kelli Stargel Feb. 26, before meeting with Rep. Sam Killebrew the following day.
March 12 is “Polk County Day” at the Legislature, when many county leaders will be traveling to Tallahassee to lobby state legislators on a variety of policy. Herr said Winter Haven staff are trying to schedule a time to meet with Florida Department of Transportation officials to lobby for the Heartland Parkway.
Rick Dantzler represented Winter Haven in the Florida House and Senate during the 1980s and 1990s. After retiring, he briefly represented landowners that supported the Heartland Parkway project in the early 2000s. Dantzler is currently the University of Florida Citrus Research and Development Foundation Chief Operating Officer, overseeing citrus greening research in Lake Alfred. Reached last week, Dantzler addressed the criticism from some who label the project as “a road to nowhere.”
“Many people made that claim years ago, and with the improvements to S.R. 17 and the significant conversion investments that have been made along the likely route, I’m sure the sentiment is even stronger,” Dantzler said.
In the past, S.R. 17 was predominately a two-lane road south of Polk County. It is now four lanes from Winter Haven down to where it intersects Interstate 75, north of Fort Myers.
Polk County Commission Chairman George Lindsey said the proposed Heartland Parkway would not head toward Fort. Myers, but instead would travel due south, connecting Polk County to Alligator Alley in Collier County.
“Any discussion about transportation improvements in Polk County is encouraging,” Chairman Lindsey said in an email statement. “And any major project will have ample stakeholder involvement. Doing nothing is not an option.”
Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr said the Heartland Parkway would have a far-reaching impact on Winter Haven.
“(Sen. Galvano) deserves our support,” Herr said.
Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler is Rick Dantzler’s brother.
“We have a full agenda set for Tallahassee with many far reaching issues on the docket for discussion,” Mayor Dantzler emailed. “Mr. Galvano has stated he favors infrastructure to include roads, sewers, water, bridges and high speed internet. I concur with his goals and hope to see Winter Haven participate in some meaningful way.”
