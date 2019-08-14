WINTER HAVEN – According to the National Weather Service, last month was the eighth wettest July in Winter Haven since 1935 and second most since 1998.
The rain has not let up much since.
While you may have heard that July of 2019 set a global record for being the hottest July on record, in Winter Haven temperatures averaged just two degrees more than a normal July according to NWS scientists.
Around 11.91 inches of rain fell at Winter Haven Airport last month, which usually averages 7.5 inches in July.
The near record-setting rain has been causing problems throughout Polk County and into Four Corners, specifically impacting stormwater infrastructure and area wastewater treatment plants of late.
According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the rain caused three pollution incidents with Polk County utility infrastructure last week.
At around 1 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 7, City of Haines City utilities staff had to activate an emergency outfall at a water treatment plant reservoir located near the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Power Line Road.
City of Haines City Utilities Director Tracy Mercer said 400,000 gallons of treated wastewater was released from the reservoir into creeks and stormwater drains leading to Lake Marion four miles away, which eventually connects with the Kissimmee River.
“Heavy rains for the month of July have resulted in the storage reservoir reaching its capacity,” Mercer said. “To prevent berm failure the city has opened the emergency outfall.”
The City of Winter Haven staff told the Sun that this release is not an example of major pollution, as water in the Haines City reservoir is already highly-treated and often is piped to homes for use in lawn irrigation.
According to the FDEP pollution report, the 400,000 gallons were released over the course of around 12 hours in Haines City.
A similar incident happened in Polk City Aug. 3.
Heavy rain caused damages which led to a 6-inch pipe filled with treated wastewater for irrigation purposes to burst. Around 360,000 gallons of treated wastewater wound up in a canal connected to Mud Lake, north of Interstate 4 near Mt. Olive Baptist Church and Florida Polytechnic University.
On Aug. 5, heavy rain in Mulberry pushed approximately 3,000 gallons of raw sewage from the Southwest Regional Waste Water Treatment Facility to storm drains connected to a nearby retention pond.
According to the FDEP report, county staff said someone flushed greasy rags, clogging the system and causing raw sewage to escape the facility via a manhole cover. County staff recovered around a third of the sewage and dumped lime around the area to assist with cleanup.
On July 24, at the same plant in Mulberry, around 6,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked on to the ground.
County staff said a “rag mat” washed down a storm drain clogging the system.
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
