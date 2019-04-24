WINTER HAVEN – At around 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, Winter Haven residents Roger and Melissa Dodsworth were driving on First Street, near Winter Haven Hospital, on their way to Home Depot to do some springtime shopping.
They had no way of knowing that, moments later, they would play a pivotal role in saving three lives.
According to Roger, as they drove his wife saw what appeared to be a car that had crashed into Lake Silver.
“My wife jumped in with all of her clothes on,” Roger said.
As Roger got their car off of the road, he heard his Melissa yelling for him to grab something to break out a car window. All he could find was a hunk of wood.
“I took my cargo shorts off and jumped in the lake with my shoes, undies and a t-shirt,” Roger said.
Soon, they learned a piece of wood would not be enough to break a car window, but Roger saw another passerby with a tire iron and he called the man to come help.
Inside the car, Roger saw three people: a man in the driver’s side seat, a woman climbing into the back seat and an infant in a car seat in the back. Roger used the tire iron to break a rear window of the car.
"The second she got that baby out (of the car seat), the window broke,” Roger said. “It was perfect timing on everybody’s part. If she didn’t have the baby out of the car seat, the baby would have drowned. If I had been four seconds later, they wouldn’t have made it. It was perfect timing — an amazing thing to be part of.”
The three Winter Haven residents who were saved were Henry Saint-Hilaire, Suzanne, his wife, and their two-year-old daughter Zahlia. The family was on its way to church at the time of the accident.
Roger Dodsworth said he clearly remembers the yellow Easter dress Zahlia was wearing at the time.
Nobody in the family was seriously hurt as a result of the crash. According to the Winter Haven Police Department, the car’s steering wheel locked while they were going around the lake.
The crash happened at the same time as an All-American Ski Show that morning. Two boats associated with the ski show responded at around the same time that the Dodsworth family did.
Winter Haven Public Safety Director Charlie Bird attempted to award all six of the identified heroes who helped out that day during a Winter Haven City Commission meeting April 22. In addition to the Dodsworth family, Kat MacCalla was also present to receive an award.
MacCalla said she was working as a certified water extractor for the ski show and that she was part of the response, but that she did not personally rescue anyone. Also recognized were Andrew Petzold, Roger Alexander, William Simmons and Faith McHugh.
Two-year-old Zahlia Saint-Hilaire appears to have worn the same yellow dress to the Winter Haven City Commission meeting that she was wearing at the time of the crash. That could not be verified, though, as the Saint-Hilaire family speaks limited English.
Roger Dodsworth said in the days since, he has had some flashbacks about the accident while taking showers at home.
“Sometimes when the (shower) water hits all I see is the car and the little girl in that yellow dress,” Roger said.
Bird told Winter Haven commissioners that events like this define the community.
“These six individuals responded — they put themselves in harm’s way,” Bird said. “Had they waited until emergency personnel got there, this may have turned out different. This shows you the community we have here in Winter Haven that care so much.”
After Bird’s presentation to the commission, the family who was saved and some of the others involved all gathered in the lobby at city hall to talk.
As the grownups chatted, all Zahlia seemed concerned with was playing with the shiny “challenge coin” given to her during the presentation.
