LAKELAND — A new impressionist exhibition is opening at the Polk Museum of Art this month.
On Aug. 10, visitors of the museum can expect to see “Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens.”
With more than 65 paintings and works on paper, the exhibit will help tell the story of the “new style” of painting that first developed toward the end of the 19th century.
“The story of how American Impressionism arrived in the United States as a turn-of-the-century avant-garde art style is a fascinating one,” Executive Director and Chief Curator of the museum Dr. H. Alexander Rich said in a release.
The style emphasizes light and atmospheric conditions, rapid or loose brushstrokes and often focuses on scenes from everyday life, like urban and rural settings.
In its time, it also presented artists with a new freedom “en plein air” (outdoors) — which gave them the ability to have portable easels and tubed paint, thus being able to capture the changing effects of light during different times of day and seasons of the year.
“Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens” comes from the collection of the Reading Public Museum in Reading, Pennsylvania. As an exhibition, it explores the path to French impressionism through the 19th century.
American impressionism was soon to follow the French style. Some of the earliest American artists to embrace the new, cutting-edge style were John Singer Sargent, William Merritt Chase, John Henry Twatchman, Willard Metcalf, Childe Hassam and Frank W. Benson.
The exhibition coming to the Polk Museum of Art presents work from each of these artists.
“Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens” debuts Aug. 10 and runs through Oct. 13. There will be a members reception for all members of the Polk Museum of Art. The reception will be held Friday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Members receive free admission to the reception, and non-members may pay a $10 fee to enter.
For more information about “Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens” or the Polk Museum of Art and its other exhibitions, visit https://polkmuseumofart.org.
