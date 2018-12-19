The year was 1965 and Florida was participating in the New York World’s Fair, but the Florida Pavilion was not performing well.
Governor Haydon Burns appointed Cypress Gardens founder, Richard “Dick” Pope president of the Florida World’s Fair Authority saying, “Something must be done to improve the Florida exhibit.”
At the time New York was considered the epicenter for tourism, newspaper syndicates, television and more. It also served as the center of distribution for Florida’s citrus crop. The Governor and others felt it imperative that the Florida pavilion make a good impression on visitors to the fair.
Pope convinced the state to invest $1 million and take over the Billy Rose Aquacade Amphitheater located adjacent to the Florida pavilion. The aquacade had been an attraction at the 1939 World’s Fair. The venue had been pressed into service for the 1964 fair but the expensive exhibit failed and was closed. Florida would ultimately use it rent free.
Pope spent $300,000 building an oval “water track” thirty-five feet wide and four feet deep. Tommy Bartlett and Dick Rowe of Silver Springs were hired and the end product was the Florida Citrus Ski Show featuring such legendary Cypress Gardens skiers as Barbara Cooper-Clack, Joker Osborne and Buster MacCalla. The show included most every act in water skiing except the kite.
Pope even commissioned musician Gram Parsons and the Shilos to write a song for the fair to promote “inland surfing.” Parsons wrote “Surfinanny” but the song was not used at the fair.
To Pope’s credit, his smartest move was to make the exhibition completely free. In his words, “We’re aiming at lines longer than those at Ford and General Motors. We’ll be the biggest hit of the fair.”
Pope was right. The new Florida exhibit attracted double the attendance of the previous year. The crowds were so large that the pavement surrounding the pavilion sank eleven inches into the ground! The show stadium held 9,000 people and was designed for guests to make photographs and movies of the show complete with an orange grove for a backdrop.
In December 1965 Pope traveled to Tallahassee to see Governor Burns. Decked out in Santa suit and beard Pope presented Burns with a check for $206,917 representing money the Florida Exhibit had earned. Governor Burns would later note, “A white elephant was turned into the most single productive promotional program for the state.” He also received an additional check for $140,000 from the Florida World’s Fair Authority.
This installment was primarily based on information from the book, “Cypress Gardens, America’s Tropical Wonderland” by Lou Vickers, published by University Press of Florida. (pp. 202-204) Other sources include the Garden’s 60th Anniversary tab written by Bert Lacey as well as the author’s personal research. This is an updated reprint.
The Museum of Winter Haven History is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to Noon. The Museum will be closed for the holidays. The Museum reopens Saturday, January 5, 2019.
There are many new displays and pieces of Winter Haven history to see. Group visits are also available by appointment. Contact Bob Gernert at 863-206-6855 or bobgernert@gmail.com.
