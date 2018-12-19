Nearly 400 students at Polk State College celebrated a milestone achievement last week, as the school celebrated their graduations at its 119th commencement ceremony Dec. 13.
The achievement is significant for any student, but the school further highlighted a handful of particularly inspiring students who exemplified dedication and perseverance in pursuit of their degrees.
There was Roxane Aupont, a Haitian immigrant who overcame homelessness and abuse along the way to her associate’s degree. There was Konrad Sojko, a native of Poland who brought his wife, children and six suitcases from Iceland three years ago with his sights set on the American Dream.
There was Stephanie Cooper-Stewart, who persevered as a single mother to earn her Associate in Arts degree.
Perhaps most unique, though, is the story of Britainny Palmer -- a new Polk State grad who in all likelihood will never her degree.
Palmer, 28, has been diagnosed with a handful of incurable diseases -- some of which are quite rare -- that include ulcerative colitis, vasculitis and autoimmune hepatitis.
The end-result for her combination of conditions -- she says her doctors often call her their “medical mystery” -- is that Palmer, a mother of three children, is constantly combatting debilitating fatigue.
“I’m basically just extremely fatigued, basically, at all times,” Palmer said. “I’m just always tired and constantly in pain.”
Palmer, who attended high school while living in Lakeland but currently lives in Tampa, had to stop working in February following the birth of her third child, due to the increased pain from her conditions.
All of this might beg the question as to why Palmer endured and completed her bachelor’s degree. As it turns out, that answer has everything to do with setting an example for her three girls.
“I just really hope that, whenever the time comes, they look back at me and saw how hard I worked at it and see that [a degree is] an important thing to have,” Palmer said. “I just want them to know that they can do it and there’s no reason to stop.”
Palmer’s example seems to be having an impact, too -- she says her 9-year-old wants to be a banker when she grows up.
And while the diploma she received last week was something she did to set an example for her children, the achievement itself was her own.
“It felt amazing -- it was really overwhelming,” Palmer said, recalling the graduation ceremony.
“I’ve never actually walked in a graduation ceremony before -- it was just amazing. I had to fight back tears the entire time.”
