WINTER HAVEN – The Winter Haven City Commission voted 3-2 in favor of raising the 2018-19 Ad Volerem Millage rate from 5.790 to 6.790 Sept. 24.
Winter Haven Finance Department Director Calvin Bowen said between property taxes and property values going up, city residents will be paying $3.1M more in taxes this year compared to last.
Setting the annual budget takes two public hearings and the vote was 3-2 at each hearing with commissioners William Twyford and Pete Chichetto voting no both times. There was no public comment at either public hearing.
City Manager Mike Herr presented the commission with three options. According to budget documentation, the city would have to cut back on services in order to make ongoing debt payments on the Chain of Lakes Field House without a tax increase. Herr proposed an option of a half point millage increase, which Commissioner Chichetto said he would have voted for. The city manager recommended a full millage point increase to the commission this year.
The commission voted on several other matters Sept. 24.
Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird got a promotion to Director of Public Safety by unanimous vote. The action will save the city around $200K per year from not having to pay a full-time fire chief. City Manager Herr said the move would also improve safety by unifying command.
It is now legal to purchase beer and wine at package stores starting a 7 a.m. on Sundays. There was no public comment on the topic and the vote was unanimous.
The old Social Security building in downtown Winter Haven was sold to Six/Ten for $205K. The commission will decide how to spend the money in the coming months.
The commission voted to approve 81 new senior citizen units to be built at Lakeside Terrace by the Winter Haven Housing Authority. According to a housing authority representative, groundbreaking is tentatively scheduled for late 2019.
