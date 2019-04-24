BARTOW – Kay Fields has received many awards. The one she received April 15 was different, though.
“This one is so special for me,” Fields said after being named the L.B. Brown Legacy Award winner. “I am so honored to be mentioned with L.B. Brown.”
Each year at the annual picnic, members of the Neighborhood Improvement Committee name a legacy award winner. Fields was honored for her service to the community, most notably being a member of the Polk County School Board for 18 years and bringing a Girls Inc. chapter to Bartow.
“They are strong, smart and bold,” said Joyce Bentley describing the girls who attend the after-school program. “And you can be sure Kay Fields is a big part as the (President and CEO).”
Bentley said Bartow needed something like Girls Inc. in town and, after rotating between churches and other places for a home, the chapter now has a building on West Main Street.
“(Fields) treats the girls like princesses. She is a strong woman who believes in faith. She says it’s not about her — it’s about the girls,” Bentley said.
Fields echoed that when she accepted the award.
“God gets all the glory, not me,” Fields said, “I stand here on the shoulders of many people who helped me. I can’t take the glory for Girls Inc. It’s the people like you that make it.”
Girls Inc. has locations in Lakeland and Bartow, among other areas in Polk. A national non-profit organization, the program offers daily after-school and summer programs for students K-12.
Its mission is to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold through programs and experiences to overcome gender, economic and social barriers.
As has been traditional at the picnic, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd spoke in honor of Brown and the legacy he has left behind. Judd said awarding Fields with the legacy awards means a great deal.
“I want to thank you for recognizing Kay Fields,” Judd said. “She puts all 104,000 of Polk County’s children first. I see her as a consummate community leader.”
