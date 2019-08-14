Lake Wales Football
File photo

If you’ve been counting down the days to the return of varsity football, your countdown is near its end. Football returns this Friday with a slate of preseason kickoff classic games across Polk and the state.

Below is a list of games involving local teams covered by the Winter Haven Sun and the Polk News-Sun.

Cornerstone Charter at All Saints Academy, 7 p.m.

Fort Meade at Lake Region, 7 p.m.

Lake Wales at Largo, 7 p.m.

Bloomingdale at Winter Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Frostproof at Haines City, 7:30 p.m.

Pasco at Bartow, 7:30 p.m.

Ridge Community at Auburndale, 7:30 p.m.

