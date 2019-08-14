If you’ve been counting down the days to the return of varsity football, your countdown is near its end. Football returns this Friday with a slate of preseason kickoff classic games across Polk and the state.
Below is a list of games involving local teams covered by the Winter Haven Sun and the Polk News-Sun.
Cornerstone Charter at All Saints Academy, 7 p.m.
Fort Meade at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
Lake Wales at Largo, 7 p.m.
Bloomingdale at Winter Haven, 7:30 p.m.
Frostproof at Haines City, 7:30 p.m.
Pasco at Bartow, 7:30 p.m.
Ridge Community at Auburndale, 7:30 p.m.
