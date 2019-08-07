Knights of Columbus Cypress Gardens
Photo provided

Grand Knight James Sharak and other knights who will serve Knights of Columbus Council 7091 of Cypress Gardens as officers in the 2019-20 Columbian Year were inducted in an installation ceremony August 3 at the Quality Inn/EconoLodge Hotel, near Legoland.

Sharak succeeds Sal Porta who will continue serving the council as a Three-Year Trustee in the 2019-20 Columbian Year.

Other knights who took the oath of office are Deputy Grand Knight Scott Sharak, Recorder Ken Nelson, Warden John Ondrovic, Treasurer Jerry Melnitzke, Financial Secretary Ruben Sanabria, Inside Guard Robert Bigg, Outside Guard John Gilson, One-Year Trustee Phil Pierpont and Two-Year Trustee Ed Luteran. Chancellor David Faber and Advocate Ed Sheehan were unable to attend the ceremony and will be inducted at a future date.

The induction ceremony was followed by a dinner in the hotel banquet hall catered by Terri Lobb.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments