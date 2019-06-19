June is Men’s Health Month, held to encourage prevention of health problems and early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys. This is the second article in a series dedicated to Men’s Health Month. The first can be found HERE.
Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers among men, but the good news is that most cases are preventable. With only a few small lifestyle changes men can significantly reduce their chances of skin cancer.
Why are men more likely to die of melanoma?
On average, men are less knowledgeable about skin cancer than women. A survey conducted by the American Academy of Dermatology in 2016 found that fewer men than women knew the following facts: there is no such thing as a healthy tan; a “base tan” does not protect against the sun’s rays; and skin cancer can develop on skin that gets little or no sun.
Also, on average, women apply sunscreen more often than men.
Statistics suggest men are twice as likely to be diagnosed with basal cell carcinomas and three times as likely to have squamous cell carcinomas than women.
Symptoms
Possible signs of melanoma include a change in a mole or pigmented area of the skin. Melanoma is the rarest, but most aggressive, form of skin cancer and is more likely to spread to other parts of the body.
Squamous and basal cell carcinomas are two other types of skin cancer. They are non-melanoma and do not normally spread to other parts of the body.
Symptoms include a sore that doesn't heal or returns after healing; pale white or yellow flat areas that look like scars; raised and scaly red patches; small, smooth and shiny lumps that are pearly white, pink or red; a pink growth with raised edges and indents in the center; or a growth that has small blood vessels on the surface.
Skin care and prevention
There are steps that can be taken by men and women alike to help in the fight against skin cancer.
Even on cloudy days, wear a broad spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher — and do so daily. Use a water-resistant, broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more for longer periods of time in the sun. Apply before going outside and reapply every two hours, or immediately after swimming or sweating heavily.
In addition to applying sunscreen, men can wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses (close fitting and UV blocking) and long sleeves and pants; stay indoors between 10 am. and 2 pm.; and work in the shade when possible.
Self-exams can help detect skin cancer early on and can be lifesaving since melanoma is highly treatable if found early. Perform a self-exam every month and see your doctor at least annually for a screening.
By the numbers
Statistically, white young adult men are about twice as likely to die of melanoma as white women of the same age. By 50, men are more likely than women to develop melanoma at that age. By 65, men are twice as likely as women of the same age to develop melanoma. By 80, men are three times more likely than women to be diagnosed with melanoma.
“Skin cancer is particularly widespread in Florida,” according to Dr. K. Wade Foster, a dermatologist and owner of Florida Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers in Winter Haven.
Foster received his fellowship training in Mohs micrographic surgery, a highly-effective treatment for most skin cancers. The procedure involves removing the cancerous growth to minimize the risk of recurrence, while leaving as little scarring as possible.
“All dermatologists get some exposure to Mohs surgery as residents,” Foster said. “Fellowship training gives far more exposure in all aspects of surgery. Mohs Fellows work hands-on with larger cases and more aggressive cancers, so we develop a higher comfort level.”
