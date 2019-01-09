LAKE ALFRED – The Eighth Annual Lake Alfred Bluegrass & BBQ Bash is Saturday, Jan. 12, from 11 a.m. until around 9 p.m.
Each year, thousands of residents attend the free event on the south shore of Lake Alfred in Lions Park.
Attendees can listen to live music and purchase food from vendors competing to be named the event’s best. Bounce houses and other kid-friendly activities are expected to be available.
This will be the 19th year overall for the annual event, which started in Haines City but moved to Lake Alfred eight years ago.
Several bands will be playing under the large tent on site with seating. The schedule is as follows: Ramblin' Rose Trio at 11 a.m., Hwy 41 South at 11:45 a.m., ReKindled Grass at 12:30 p.m., Southern Express at 1:15 p.m., Clogging Connection at 2 p.m. and Barbwire Bluegrass at 2:45 p.m.
Starting at 3:30 p.m., Hwy 41 South hits the stage for a second time, followed by Ramblin' Roses again at 4:15 p.m. and ReKindled Grass again at 5 p.m. The M&M Cloggers put on a show at 6:30 p.m. and Barbwire Bluegrass starts the final set of the night at 7:15 p.m.
