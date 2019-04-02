LAKE ALFRED — The growth of Lake Alfred likely is obvious to drivers of any of the 30,000 cars who pass through the city daily.
But, what may not be as clear when driving through is the planning that has gone into ensuring the growth the city is experiencing is what is best for its residents.
“We want to channel our growth into something positive and still retain our identity,” Lake Alfred City Manager Ryan Leavengood said. “We have one chance to get (the growth) right — because whatever is built today, we will have for 30 years or more down the road.”
The small city, nestled between Winter Haven, Auburndale and Haines City, has grown to nearly 6,000 residents — a 17 percent increase over the past six years. There are several new housing developments around the nine square mile radius of land where many are making — or plan to make — their homes.
Magnolia Ridge, Lake Cummings Estates and Lake Alfred Estates have been completed, with phase four of the Lakes Development and Water’s Edge still under construction.
“This is controlled growth and we are being particular about what is being built,” Lake Alfred Mayor Charles Lake said.
In addition to the Downtown Master Plan, adopted in 2013, city officials are currently rewriting the land development code, which was last updated in 1993.
“The code used to determine that residential was here and commercial buildings can go there,” Leavengood said. “Now, it’s about much more than what buildings are being used for. It’s the whole package – aesthetics, design, everything. We re- ally want to raise the bar.”
In step with the new code, homes might be required, for example, to have the front door closer to the road instead of the garage. That takes the focus off the garage and puts it on the home instead. Other possible requirements might include neighborhood sidewalks, tree canopies and recreation areas.
“Our process is about how to get a better end product,” Leavengood said.
The number of “new rooftops” in the city has brought several businesses to its downtown area, with more to come. In the past few months, Dunkin Donuts and Family Dollar have opened, with a Hardees expected to open its doors by summer.
“Ace Hardware is in the process of purchasing the old Wells Fargo Bank building,” Lake said. “And, a 7-11 gas station is in the works, as well.”
According to the Downtown Master Plan, walkability, parking and access to businesses from both sides are a requirement — a need that was born after the reconfiguration of US Hwy. 17-92 corridor into three-lane one-way pairs that divide the downtown area.
“We want downtown to look and feel like downtown,” Leavengood said. “We want it to be more than just a thoroughfare.”
Toward Haines City, a large area has been cleared and leveled out with an industrial park possibly planned. Toward Auburndale, Adams Estate, a sprawling historic family home has opened as a venue for weddings and other special events. This year, the Estate will open several one-to-three bedroom guest cottages.
“We know we are in a hot market now and are finally starting to see the fruits of our labor,” Leavengood said. “We wrote the code and had to wait for development. Over the next three to five years we expect it to pick up with residential builds which will drive more commercial development.”
With the growth comes responsibility to the residents, businesses and environment.
“Just because we double in population doesn’t mean the water supply is going to double,” Leavengood said. “And, we will require the Florida Water Star standard which is the higher standard of water efficiency.”
Bus routes, safe roads with proper traffic lights, schools, employment opportunities and possibly a highly-requested grocery store are some of the priorities that have either already been realized or could possibly be.
Lake looks to all those drivers who pass through the city on their way to somewhere else to become customers of their businesses and maybe even become residents.
“Don’t just drive through Lake Alfred,” he said. “Stop and see what we have to offer."
