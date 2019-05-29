WINTER HAVEN – Staff with Everett Whitehead & Son recently updated a proposal to build a pier on the east side of Lake Howard, near McDonald’s.
The local contractor won the contract to build the pier back in January.
On May 9, staff for the contractor proposed a “Guaranteed Maximum Price” of $410,440. The Winter Haven City Commission was scheduled to vote on the matter May 28 after press time.
Most of the cost is being funded through a federal grant. Around $30,000 in local matching funds has already been budgeted. To date, nothing has been made public in reference to when the dock will be completed or when work will commence.
According to a published site and grading plan, the pier won’t reach deep into the lake, but rather will run parallel to the shore with a “floating dock” portion that will support sea planes.
There will be two gazebos, two concrete paths to the pier, pier lighting some plastic and a “floating trash boom” trash collection system.
The city commission was also scheduled to vote on investing around $6 million toward phase two of the Dundee Road expansion project.
City staff requested the commission to spend the money on utility infrastructure, specifically replacing water mains, storm water collection, reclaimed water pipes and internet cabling under Dundee Road to U.S. 27.
