The Lake Region High varsity softball team is one of four squads remaining in the state in the FHSAA’s Class 7A.
The Thunder (20-9) defeated Viera 1-0 May 17 to punch their ticket to the FHSAA Class 7A State Semifinals in Vero Beach this week.
Lake Region will face Doral Academy (22-4) at 2:50 p.m. Thursday, May 23.
The FHSAA Softball State Championships for all classifications will take place at Jackie Robinson Training Complex (formerly Historic Dodgertown) in Vero Beach. Admission to each session is $9 in advance and $12 at the gate. Parking is $10.
The winner between Lake Region and Doral Academy will face the winner of the opposite state semifinal between Creekside and Fort Myers.
The FHSAA Class 7A State Final is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Friday, May 24.
Through three regional playoff games, the Thunder have outscored their three opponents by a margin of 19-2.
Head coach John Bridges’ squad has won five consecutive games, including the district tournament, and has allowed only three runs during that stretch.
Savannah Barnett leads Lake Region on the mound (1.37 ERA spanning 138 innings pitched) and Rae Roland leads the team at the plate (.348 average, 32 hits and 31 RBIs).
