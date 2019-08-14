LAKE WALES – Members of American Legion Post 71 voted to install a new group of officers August 8 during a meeting at Impact Church.
The new commander is Gary Schevers.
His new 1st Vice Commander is Teri Strong and the new 2nd Vice Commander is Jerry VanGilder.
Kat Gates-Skipper was elected as the new historian and Mike Downs is the new sergeant-at-arms. Chaplain Harvey Engle was re-elected.
Tanya Bailey was the only member nominated as finance officer but she was not present at the August meeting. Her vote will take place next month.
The post recently was evicted from its location in Eagle Ridge Mall, where it had been fundraising and holding meetings for the past six months. It's the second time in recent years that members have had to move out of a rented space. Around two years ago, the post was evicted from a warehouse in Lake Wales on Scenic Highway.
Members voted roughly by a two-to-one ratio to replace the post’s old guard, some whom have had executive roles for well over a decade.
Post members will be using space at Impact Church in Lake Wales to host meetings until further notice, Strong said.
Veterans interested in getting involved with the post can contact Strong via email at teristrong59@yahoo.com.
—
Editor's note: Charles A Baker III is a member of Post 71. Contact Charles at cbaker@d-r.media.
