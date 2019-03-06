Contributing Writer For 59 years, Lake Wales has honored a Citizen of the Year.
The Lake Wales Chamber of Commerce is asking for your help in finding No. 60.
The organization is now accepting applications for the honor, which will be announced as part of the chamber’s fourth annual awards gala May 9 at Lake Ashton. In 1959, the award was created and its inaugural winner was Dr. R.T. Nelson.
The list since is a who’s who of the Crown Jewel of the Ridge, and includes current city commissioner Robin Gibson, honored in 1974, Frank Hunt (1970), Dr. Joseph A. Wiltshire (1988), Ellis Hunt (1996), Clint Horne (2006) and Cindy Alexander (2011).
Nomination forms are available at the chamber’s website — lakewaleschamber. com — and must be returned no later than 4 p.m. on April 5.
Nominations are also being accepted for the Carl F. Durso Award for excellence in business, as well as three additional awards for community leadership, public servant of the year, and community service organization of the year.
The deadline for nominations in all those categories are also due on April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.