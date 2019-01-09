LAKE WALES – City Commissioner Curtis Gibson is getting a national platform to help represent Lake Wales.
Gibson has been appointed to the National League of Cities Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee. The group has the responsibility of developing policy positions on matters such as housing, land use, recreation and parks, historic preservation and international competitiveness.
“I am honored to serve on the state and national committees so I can advocate for these important issues and keep well informed about emerging trends. This opportunity will help me better serve the citizens of Lake Wales,” Gibson noted.
He will be serving with elected representatives from cities around the nation.
“Our federal advocacy committees help ensure that policymakers in Washington know what's happening on the ground in our communities – and what is needed from our federal partners,” said Karen Freeman-Wilson, mayor of Gary, Ind., and president of the NLC. “I am proud to have Curtis Gibson join NLC's Community and Economic Development Committee on behalf of his residents. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.