LAKE WALES – On Oct. 1, the Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency board unanimously adopted a 10-year strategy to revitalize the downtown area and the Northwest neighborhood of the city.
Called Lake Wales Connected, the final draft of the plan was written and presented by Victor Dover of the urban planning firm of Dover, Kohl & Partners.
“The (original) design vision for the core of Lake Wales was boldly green: a city as a garden, its gleaming downtown on a hill, rising as if from the Garden of Eden,” read the final report. “The Lake Wales Connected plans for downtown and Northwest Lake Wales resume work realizing that Olmsted/Phillips vision, restoring the trees that were lost, upgrading the streets and public spaces, and drawing people back to these neighborhoods for their uniquely green, historic sense of place.”
Dover said over the years elected officials in Lake Wales have formulated several revitalization plans that were never fully implemented and that it was his hope that the Lake Wales Connected plan would not end with a similar fate.
There are a few key concepts to the plan, starting off by planting thousands of shade canopy trees, which tend to raise property values and have quality of life benefits. The plan also calls for the addition of a town square, extending trails and bike paths to unify city neighborhoods, completing a network of sidewalks and encouraging more affordable housing through city incentives.
Lake Wales City Manager Ken Fields described Lake Wales Connected as a living document that the Lake Wales community helped to create over the past year.
“This is just the beginning of the process,” Fields said.
The Lake Wales City Commission has already authorized city staff to spend some tax dollars to pay for a redesign of Park Avenue downtown, possibly changing the one-way street with diagonal parking to a narrow, two-lane avenue with parallel parking and wider sidewalks, as laid out in the Lake Wales Connected plan.
Money has also been budgeted to redesign Grove Manor, an aging subsidized housing authority complex in the Northwest neighborhood, as well as financial incentives to get more restaurants downtown and funding for business facade grants.
Dover said using CRA dollars to implement and fund revitalization efforts is a formula that has worked in other cities. Generally speaking, CRA dollars are funds derived from rising property values within a CRA district.
Most of the public comment at the meeting was in support of the plan.
Lake Wales Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Kieft expressed support for the plan, calling it “an inspiring vision.” Lake Wales Main Street Executive Director Karen Thompson, who was instrumental in helping city leaders to partner with Dover, Kohl & Partners, said she hopes the plan is fully implemented.
Lake Wales resident Sara Bush said she is trying to create an organization similar to Lake Wales Main Street to organize revitalization efforts in the Northwest neighborhood. City staff said the Lake Wales CRA board may start meeting monthly to discuss further ideas going forward.
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
