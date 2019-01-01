LAKE WALES – City officials might consider looking for a new owner of the historic 1919 Building on North Third St.
The former junior high school has been abandoned for many years, and, in the short term, has an issue with termites that will be addressed soon.
“It has to be done at some point, but it's not like the building is going to fall down if it doesn't get done,” City Manager Ken Fields said.
There is no long-term plan or vision for the building, prompting Fields to believe now might be a good time to put the structure back on the market.
“At some point we're probably going to want to come forward with some sort of RFP (request for proposals). We've been approached by two or three people that have been interested in that building for alternative uses,” Fields said. “We might want to get some formal proposals from people and convert it to kind of an 'on the tax rolls' operation.”
City commissioner Curtis Gibson is hopeful that a plan might emerge for the building's use.
“That building needs to be used. It's a great facility for anybody to purchase and put something there,” he noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.