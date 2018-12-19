The city's Community Redevelopment Agency is taking on a new look.
With upcoming investment expected in the historic downtown district and the northwest section of the city, the five-person group – which is made up of the city commissioners – decided it wanted to re-brand.
“It's important as we start undergoing projects that we have our own sense of identity,” CRA executive director Karen Thompson said. “The CRA is a separate entity.”
The original slogan included the words redevelop, revitalize and remain, but the group suggested that remain be replaced with restore.
“Restore is exactly what we're doing,” Mayor Eugue Fultz said. “I love this. It gives us a unique identity. It separates the city's general fund and the CRA.”
A newly designed logo will be used as the CRA tries to increase its social media presence. According to the memo from Thompson, the CRA's marketing budget will not exceed $8,000.
“We got us a great logo, and it builds on the (city) flag,” Robin Gibson added. “I think the design is spectacular.”
Term lengths back on ballot
A city charter amendment that would extend the term of office for mayor and city commissioners from two to three years is expected to be on the ballot in the spring.
The proposal previously was approved to go before voters this past April, but with no contested commission races a municipal election was not necessary. In addition, commissioners didn't want to bear the expense of making the amendment question part of a special election.
Last week, commissioners agreed to put the amendment to a vote as part of the city's general election April 2, 2019.
If approved, the charter change would go into effect for the two commission seats available in 2020. The two commission seats to be voted on this coming spring will still be two-year limits. However, the mayor's vote in 2019 will cover a three-year term.
“The idea of going to three-year terms is you have time to learn the job if you're newly-elected — you're not immediately [going] into re-election mode, if you will,” City Manager Ken Fields said.
LW to add voting precinct
Voters in Lake Ashton and residents in the northern portion of the city will likely have an easier time casting their ballots in early April, when the city holds its annual elections.
Several months ago, city commissioners got a petition from Lake Ashton homeowners asking that a voting precinct be set up within their sprawling subdivision. They cited statistics for other county, state and national elections that showed improved voter turnout when there is a voting precinct located on site.
Previously, the city has used just one voting place for its elections – city hall. Under the new plan, which commissioners approved last week, the city will be split into two precincts, with Mountain Lake Cut Off Road roughly serving as the dividing line.
That will mean, however, that voters must go to their assigned precinct spot, and not choose one or the other because it might be more convenient for them.
It is expected that the new set-up could be in place for the next city elections, which are scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Officials said there should be little additional cost to having an additional site, other than that for poll workers at the new site.
