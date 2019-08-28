LAKE WALES – At a recent Lake Wales City Commission meeting, Finance Director Dorothy Abbot told the commissioners that taxes would remain the same as last year but that, because of the amount of proposed spending next year, city staff would need to draw from the city’s reserves fund.
As of right now, the city has around $2.2 million in reserves. If the city budget passes as proposed, next fiscal year there would only be around $500,000 in reserves.
Abbot said this is no cause for alarm and that the amount in reserves now is the highest it has been in 11 years.
“The city is completely healthy,” Abbot said.
Purchasing and renovating the Lake Wales YMCA appears to be the largest capital expense in next year's budget. There were also some cost overruns in the Lake Wales Airport improvement project.
“We ended up spending more than we expected,” Lake Wales City Manager Ken Fields said.
