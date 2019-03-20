LAKE WALES – A lawsuit regarding documents Lake Wales posts to its website could mean lots of extra work for city staff in the coming months.
So says Lake Wales City Manager Ken Fields, who noted recently that the city has been hit with, essentially, the same lawsuit citing the Americans with Disabilities Act that has been filed against many cities and counties around the state.
The lawsuit demands that records posted online – years worth of meeting agendas and minutes from the city commission and other various city agencies, for example – must be accessible for those who might be blind or deaf.
Challenged in court, judges have consistently ruled that website operators must comply with ADA regulations, even though that act was passed in 1990 — before the internet became a public tool to help governments disseminate information more easily.
One of the proposed solutions to the dilemma facing Lake Wales and other municipalities is software that converts documents into an audio format, for example. At a recent commission meeting, Fields didn't have an exact estimate as to how much the process will cost and how long it could take.
“I can tell you now we are moving forward to alleviate it,” Fields said. “The problem is our website is (currently) ADA compliant, but not every document you can connect to through our website is ADA compliant.
“There's nothing we can do about it,” he added. “It will cost us some money. It's just like a public records request. You have to do it. It's something we're going to have to add to our workload.”
Some municipalities and public entities have opted to take some information offline in order to stay in compliance, but Fields said the city would rather continue to make as much of its information as available as possible.
“City staff and citizens are constantly using those documents,” Fields indicated.
Published reports show that entities ranging from universities to Winn-Dixie have been sued along similar grounds, in addition to hundreds of governmental bodies. In some cases, cities have settled lawsuits with payments of $10,000 or more.
Polk County was in a similar situation, according to the city manager, and decided to go a different route for the time being.
“They (Polk County officials) removed a tremendous amount of documents from their website,” Field added. “I don't think that's necessary for us.”
According to Lake Wales City Attorney Chuck Galloway, the suit against the city was filed by a Miami area person who is legally blind.
“Some attorneys have turned that (ADA act) into a cottage industry,” Galloway said. “We're taking steps to minimize that problem and hopefully avoid any action being filed against the city — but that possibility does exist.”
