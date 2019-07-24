LAKE WALES – City staff and commissioners will be at an all-day budget workshop July 29 at the James Austin Community Center (315 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
A second budget workshop is scheduled Aug. 13 at city hall starting at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.
Each year, the city budget must be set before the beginning of the next fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
At a city commission meeting July 16, City Commissioner Curtis Gibson and Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson expressed some disagreement in terms of what should be up for debate.
Curtis Gibson recently listed multiple items he would like to debate, including the proposal for the city to hire a public information officer, the proposed purchase of a $28,000 golf cart, building a performance stage at Lake Wailes Park and graduated raises for city staff.
Robin Gibson said the commission is responsible, in part, for keeping city senior staff accountable, but not making decisions of this detail.
“Our responsibility is to hold (city staff) accountable, not telling them what to do,” Robin Gibson said.
In a draft budget proposal published recently, City Manager Ken Fields proposed hiring a city public information officer for a salary of around $63,000 per year.
Curtis Gibson, Tereye Howell and Al Goldstein expressed opposition to authorizing such a high salary for the position. Some suggested existing staff could do the work that would be performed by a public information officer, in addition to existing duties.
City staff proposed purchasing what was initially described as an eight-seat, covered golf cart for use at the airport. On July 16 Assistant City Manager James Slayton told the commissioners that, while the draft budget proposal described it as a golf cart, the vehicle would have a dual role as an herbicide sprayer.
There has been ongoing talk of building a performance stage at Lake Wailes Park. Curtis Gibson said it was his desire to budget for this now as opposed to waiting until subsequent years.
The draft budget also proposed a flat, three percent raise to all city staff.
Curtis Gibson said a flat raise benefits senior staff more than lower paid employees. He instead has proposed a five percent raise for the city’s lowest paid employees, a four percent raise for mid-level employees and a three percent increase for senior staff.
Fields said he would consider all of these suggestions and reply at the workshop July 29.
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.