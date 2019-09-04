LAKE WALES – Lake Wales running back Johnny Richardson nearly broke the all-time Polk County single game rushing record Aug. 29 while playing against Ridge Community High.
With 6:07 left in the game, Highlander staff posted online that Richardson surpassed 413 yards rushing. By the end of the game, Richardson had scored eight touchdowns.
According to the Lakeland Ledger, Frostproof alum Travis Henry has what is believed to be the county record for single-game rushing yards, having accumulated 436 in 1996 against Fort Meade.
The game also saw a scary moment, when a player for Ridge Community sustained a significant injury.
Ridge Community strong safety Ja’Lyn Gamble was hit hard during a kickoff return and had to be taken to the hospital by a helicopter.
“He is alert and was being kept overnight for observation,” Ridge Community High Athletic Director Nicolas Nixon said Friday morning.
Many high school football games were played Thursday night so that families would have a chance to prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
Lake Wales High School quarterback Eric Williams threw seven touchdown passes. Six were thrown to Richardson, as well as one apiece for receivers Norman Love and Garrett Reynolds.
The final score was 62-0.
Next up for the Highlanders (2-0) is an away game at Haines City (0-2). The Bolts (1-1) have a home game against Kathleen (0-2).
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.